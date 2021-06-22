Qiagen Launches CRISPR-Specific Products For Gene-Editing Experiments
- Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) has launched dedicated solutions specific to CRISPR technology used for editing genomes and modifying gene function.
- QiaPrep&Amp CRISPR Kit and Q-Primer Solutions expand Qiagen portfolio for CRISPR applications.
- The solutions allow researchers to analyze edited genetic material with speed and efficiency to determine how their interventions have changed the function of the DNA sequence in question.
- The new products add to the range of Qiagen products that could also be used for CRISPR research, such as the QIAGEN EndoFree Plasmid Kits and Plasmid Plus Kits.
- Price Action: QGEN shares closed at $47.26 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs CRISPR Gene EditingNews Health Care General