 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Qiagen Launches CRISPR-Specific Products For Gene-Editing Experiments

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 6:45am   Comments
Share:
Qiagen Launches CRISPR-Specific Products For Gene-Editing Experiments
  • Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) has launched dedicated solutions specific to CRISPR technology used for editing genomes and modifying gene function.
  • QiaPrep&Amp CRISPR Kit and Q-Primer Solutions expand Qiagen portfolio for CRISPR applications.
  • The solutions allow researchers to analyze edited genetic material with speed and efficiency to determine how their interventions have changed the function of the DNA sequence in question.
  • The new products add to the range of Qiagen products that could also be used for CRISPR research, such as the QIAGEN EndoFree Plasmid Kits and Plasmid Plus Kits.
  • Price Action: QGEN shares closed at $47.26 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QGEN)

5 Top ETFs With Exposure To Biogen
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 3, 2021
Amgen's First KRAS-Targeted Therapy, Lumakras Scores FDA Approval For Lung Cancer
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Nabriva Jumps On Data, Larimar Wilts After Study Put On Hold, Travere To Delay Regulatory Filing
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Data In Breast Cancer, Curis, Evoke Slump On Earnings, Qiagen's Rapid COVID-19 Antibody Test OK'ed For Emergency Use
Qiagen Q1 Earnings Tops Estimates As Growth In Non-COVID-19 Products Boost Revenues
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs CRISPR Gene EditingNews Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com