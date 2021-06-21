Applied UV Signs Distribution Agreement With FSG
- Infection control technology company Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) has announced a master distributor agreement for the United States with Facility Solutions Group (FSG), a lighting, electrical, and energy management services provider.
- The deal is for the SteriLumen portfolio of air and surface disinfection devices, including the Lumicide platform for infection control and Airocide products for air purification.
- As a Master Distributor, FSG is partnering with Applied UV in areas including distribution, logistics, support, and other high-value services such as installation and technical support.
- "Selecting the right distribution partner to help us successfully extend our brand and product into the commercial market was an important decision for Applied UV," said Q Saeed, Chief Executive Officer, Applied UV.
- Price action: AUVI shares are trading lower by 4.50% at $9.76 on the last check Monday.
