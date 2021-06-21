 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Applied UV Signs Distribution Agreement With FSG

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 2:56pm   Comments
Share:
Applied UV Signs Distribution Agreement With FSG
  • Infection control technology company Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVIhas announced a master distributor agreement for the United States with Facility Solutions Group (FSG), a lighting, electrical, and energy management services provider.
  • The deal is for the SteriLumen portfolio of air and surface disinfection devices, including the Lumicide platform for infection control and Airocide products for air purification.
  • As a Master Distributor, FSG is partnering with Applied UV in areas including distribution, logistics, support, and other high-value services such as installation and technical support.
  • "Selecting the right distribution partner to help us successfully extend our brand and product into the commercial market was an important decision for Applied UV," said Q Saeed, Chief Executive Officer, Applied UV.
  • Price action: AUVI shares are trading lower by 4.50% at $9.76 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AUVI)

Applied UV Receives $850K Order For Air Purification System
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Shares Of Applied UV Are Trading Higher Today
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com