Carnival Corp Partners With Guy Fieri's Kitchen To Deliver Burger Offerings
- Cruise operator Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) has partnered with Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen for home delivery of Guy’s burger joint offerings.
- Through the agreement, Guy’s Burger Joint offerings will be available to order via popular food delivery apps like Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, Grubhub, Bite Squad, and Waitr.
- The cost is $11.99 with free delivery via select apps.
- “When it comes to righteous food offerings, my friends at Carnival are the real deal, so it’s great to be able to bring part of the Guy’s Burger Joint experience to cruisers and land lovers alike,” said Guy Fieri.
- Launched in 2011, the poolside Guy’s Burger Joint features on all of Carnival Cruise Line’s 24 ships with upwards of 1,000 burgers served per day per ship.
- Price action: CCL shares are trading higher by 1.22% at $28.53 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.