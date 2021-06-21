 Skip to main content

Carnival Corp Partners With Guy Fieri's Kitchen To Deliver Burger Offerings

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 3:02pm   Comments
  • Cruise operator Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCLhas partnered with Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen for home delivery of Guy’s burger joint offerings.
  • Through the agreement, Guy’s Burger Joint offerings will be available to order via popular food delivery apps like Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, Grubhub, Bite Squad, and Waitr.
  • The cost is $11.99 with free delivery via select apps.
  • “When it comes to righteous food offerings, my friends at Carnival are the real deal, so it’s great to be able to bring part of the Guy’s Burger Joint experience to cruisers and land lovers alike,” said Guy Fieri.
  • Launched in 2011, the poolside Guy’s Burger Joint features on all of Carnival Cruise Line’s 24 ships with upwards of 1,000 burgers served per day per ship.
  • Price action: CCL shares are trading higher by 1.22% at $28.53 on the last check Monday.

