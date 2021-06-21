 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intel, India's Reliance Jio Partner To Develop 5G Technology: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 3:26pm   Comments
Share:
Intel, India's Reliance Jio Partner To Develop 5G Technology: Reuters
  • Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) confirmed that it would collaborate with India’s Reliance Jio to develop a 5G radio-access network (RAN), among other things, Reuters reports.
  • Last year, Intel’s venture capital unit invested $250 million in Reliance Industries Ltd’s Jio Platforms unit to explore areas of technology partnership.
  • Reliance Jio aims to build 5G networks using software to handle more network functions and tapping similar standard computing equipment used in data centers to run the networks.
  • Networking chips have become an increasingly important part of Intel’s business, growing 20% in 2020 to account for $6 billion of its $77.9 billion in overall sales. Intel’s decision to invest in software akin to an operating system for its network chips accounted for a part of the growth. The system, called FlexRAN, allows carriers or software firms to write code for 5G networks.
  • According to Intel, Cohere Technologies software could double utilize some network spectrum using Intel’s chips, benefiting carriers that spend billions acquiring spectrum rights.
  • Price action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.26% at $55.81 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Intel And Walgreens Lead The Dow Jones Lower Friday
Intel In Talks With Germany's Bavaria For Chip Factory: Reuters
Apple Could Take 50% Bite Out Of Intel's Business In 2021: Report
Why Intel Shares Are Moving Today
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 5G Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com