Intel, India's Reliance Jio Partner To Develop 5G Technology: Reuters
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) confirmed that it would collaborate with India’s Reliance Jio to develop a 5G radio-access network (RAN), among other things, Reuters reports.
- Last year, Intel’s venture capital unit invested $250 million in Reliance Industries Ltd’s Jio Platforms unit to explore areas of technology partnership.
- Reliance Jio aims to build 5G networks using software to handle more network functions and tapping similar standard computing equipment used in data centers to run the networks.
- Networking chips have become an increasingly important part of Intel’s business, growing 20% in 2020 to account for $6 billion of its $77.9 billion in overall sales. Intel’s decision to invest in software akin to an operating system for its network chips accounted for a part of the growth. The system, called FlexRAN, allows carriers or software firms to write code for 5G networks.
- According to Intel, Cohere Technologies software could double utilize some network spectrum using Intel’s chips, benefiting carriers that spend billions acquiring spectrum rights.
- Price action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.26% at $55.81 on the last check Monday.
