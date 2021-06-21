Nokia, DISH To Deploy 5G In Public Cloud With AWS
- Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) will deploy its 5G standalone (SA) Core for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS).
- DISH previously announced agreements with both companies.
- It marks the first deployment of 5G in the public cloud, supporting DISH's cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G network with high-level scale, performance and security.
- Nokia deployed 5G SA Core on AWS to enable automation for customer needs allowing DISH to support new enterprise and consumer 5G use cases quickly, securely, and across multiple cloud stacks at end customer premises.
- Nokia offered voice core, cloud packet core, subscriber data management, device management, and NetGuard network security, and professional end-to-end security services to DISH.
- Nokia provided DISH the speed, flexibility, and intelligence to deliver new, 5G-era services. It helped DISH to cost-effectively manage its network with near zero-touch automation and adhere to Service Level Agreements compliant to DISH Service-Based Architecture (SBA).
- Price action: DISH shares traded higher by 2.57% at $41.57 on the last check Monday.
