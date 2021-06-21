5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) - P/E: 5.8 Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) - P/E: 6.16 Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) - P/E: 2.24 New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) - P/E: 4.97 IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ:IRCP) - P/E: 1.69

This quarter, Tremont Mortgage experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.28 in Q4 and is now 0.27. Tremont Mortgage does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Ready Capital experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.51 in Q4 and is now 0.41. Ready Capital does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Western Asset Mortgage saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.12 in Q4 to 0.1 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.1%, which has decreased by 0.04% from last quarter's yield of 7.14%.

This quarter, New York Mortgage Trust experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.18 in Q4 and is now 0.11. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.44%, which has decreased by 0.1% from 8.54% in the previous quarter.

IRSA Propiedades saw an increase in earnings per share from -1.22 in Q2 to -0.1 now. IRSA Propiedades does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.