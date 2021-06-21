 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Share:

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

  1. Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) - P/E: 5.8
  2. Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) - P/E: 6.16
  3. Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) - P/E: 2.24
  4. New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) - P/E: 4.97
  5. IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ:IRCP) - P/E: 1.69

This quarter, Tremont Mortgage experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.28 in Q4 and is now 0.27. Tremont Mortgage does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Ready Capital experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.51 in Q4 and is now 0.41. Ready Capital does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Western Asset Mortgage saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.12 in Q4 to 0.1 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.1%, which has decreased by 0.04% from last quarter's yield of 7.14%.

This quarter, New York Mortgage Trust experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.18 in Q4 and is now 0.11. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.44%, which has decreased by 0.1% from 8.54% in the previous quarter.

IRSA Propiedades saw an increase in earnings per share from -1.22 in Q2 to -0.1 now. IRSA Propiedades does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (RC + TRMT)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks
5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com