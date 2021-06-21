 Skip to main content

Ford CEO Says Drag Race Between Mustang Mach E, Tesla Plaid A 'Good Idea'

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 4:50am   Comments
Ford CEO Says Drag Race Between Mustang Mach E, Tesla Plaid A 'Good Idea'

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley agreed a drag race between Mustang Mach-E with Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently launched fastest production car Model S Plaid, to be a good idea, in a conversation on Twitter.

What Happened: Farley last week, after driving the Mustang Mach-E 1400 — an electric crossover sports utility vehicle that is expected to go into production later this year — tweeted his pleasure on testing the “absolute machine,” as first noted by CleanTechnica.

He further responded to a tweet agreeing to a drag race with the Tesla Model S Plaid “for bragging rights” a “good idea.”

See Also: Tesla Begins Deliveries Of Model S Plaid: Everything You Need To Know

Why It Matters: Tesla claims Model S Plaid, with a 1020-HP, can top speed of 200 miles per hour and clock 0-60 mph in 1.99 seconds. In contrast, Mustang Mach-E 1400 is projecting 1,400 peak Horsepower and 160 mph top speed from its seven motors and ultra-high-performance battery.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk described Plaid as an "insane" vehicle at the delivery event earlier this month and dubbed it an EV that is faster than any Porsche and safer than any Volvo.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 1.69% lower at $14.52 on Friday.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo Courtesy: Ford Motor Co.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Jim Farley Mustang Mach ENews Events Tech Best of Benzinga

