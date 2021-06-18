AiHuiShou International Prices IPO At $14 Per Share; Trading Begins Today
- Chinese technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform AiHuiShou International Co Ltd (NYSE: RERE) priced 16.2 million ADSs at $14 per share to raise $227 million in its initial public offering.
- Every three ADSs represent two shares.
- The shares are estimated to begin trading on the NYSE under the “RERE” symbol from today.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to procure 2,434,950 additional ADSs.
- Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., BofA Securities, Inc., and China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Limited are acting as the joint bookrunners of the offering.
