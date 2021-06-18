 Skip to main content

AiHuiShou International Prices IPO At $14 Per Share; Trading Begins Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 9:10am   Comments
  • Chinese technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform AiHuiShou International Co Ltd (NYSE: RERE) priced 16.2 million ADSs at $14 per share to raise $227 million in its initial public offering.
  • Every three ADSs represent two shares.
  • The shares are estimated to begin trading on the NYSE under the “RERE” symbol from today.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to procure 2,434,950 additional ADSs.
  • Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., BofA Securities, Inc., and China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Limited are acting as the joint bookrunners of the offering.

