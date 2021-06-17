 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Revolve Shares Rise After Inclusion In Russell 3000 Index

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 3:43pm   Comments
Share:
Revolve Shares Rise After Inclusion In Russell 3000 Index
  • Fashion retailer Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index after the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.
  • The addition will be effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted earlier this month.
  • “We welcome the enhanced visibility of our long-term growth potential and look forward to sharing our future milestones with a broader investment community as we continue on our vision of building an iconic brand and the fashion destination for the next-generation consumer,” said Jesse Timmermans, Chief Financial Officer.
  • Price action: RVLV shares are trading higher by 8.53% at $61.85 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RVLV)

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Where Revolve Gr Stands With Analysts
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com