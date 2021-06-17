Revolve Shares Rise After Inclusion In Russell 3000 Index
- Fashion retailer Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index after the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.
- The addition will be effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted earlier this month.
- “We welcome the enhanced visibility of our long-term growth potential and look forward to sharing our future milestones with a broader investment community as we continue on our vision of building an iconic brand and the fashion destination for the next-generation consumer,” said Jesse Timmermans, Chief Financial Officer.
- Price action: RVLV shares are trading higher by 8.53% at $61.85 on the last check Thursday.
