 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Creatd Raises $2.4M Via Secondary Offering At $18% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
Share:
Creatd Raises $2.4M Via Secondary Offering At $18% Discount
  • Vocal parent Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTDpriced 750,000 shares at $3.4 per share to raise $2.4 million in a secondary public offering.
  • The offer price signifies a 17.7% discount to the June 16 closing price of $4.13.
  • The offering proceeds will serve general corporate purposes.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 112,500.
  • Creatd recently announced its plans to acquire a 55% stake in talent management and public relations agency WHE Agency for $275,000 in cash and $660,000 in stock.
  • Creatd also recently acquired an additional 56% membership interest in consumer health food provider Plant Camp, LLC for an undisclosed sum.
  • Creatd held $2.8 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: CRTD shares traded lower by 15.7% at $3.48 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRTD)

34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
25 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Creatd Acquires Majority Stake in Health Food Provider Plant Camp
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 2%; Protalix BioTherapeutics Shares Plunge
41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com