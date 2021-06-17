Creatd Raises $2.4M Via Secondary Offering At $18% Discount
- Vocal parent Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) priced 750,000 shares at $3.4 per share to raise $2.4 million in a secondary public offering.
- The offer price signifies a 17.7% discount to the June 16 closing price of $4.13.
- The offering proceeds will serve general corporate purposes.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 112,500.
- Creatd recently announced its plans to acquire a 55% stake in talent management and public relations agency WHE Agency for $275,000 in cash and $660,000 in stock.
- Creatd also recently acquired an additional 56% membership interest in consumer health food provider Plant Camp, LLC for an undisclosed sum.
- Creatd held $2.8 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
- Price action: CRTD shares traded lower by 15.7% at $3.48 on the last check Thursday.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings Tech Media