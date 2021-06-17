 Skip to main content

Verizon Bags $495M DoD Contract For Research Network
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 9:16am   Comments
  • Verizon Communications Inc’s (NYSE: VZ) Verizon Public Sector has won a $495 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to deliver a next-generation, high-bandwidth, low-latency, Layer 2 vast area network in support of critical research.
  • Verizon’s managed services solutions will create a next-generation user experience for research teams with the DREN platform and enhance security across the network.
  • DREN is a high-speed fiber-optic network that connects military supercomputers and multi-disciplinary teams of researchers to collaborate in scientific research, engineering, and testing efforts for the DoD.
  • Price action: VZ shares traded lower by 0.04% at $56.64 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs Department of Defense

