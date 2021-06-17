 Skip to main content

OneWater Marine Declares $1.80 Special Dividend

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 8:59am   Comments

  • OneWater Marine Inc (NASDAQ: ONEWhas announced that its Board of Directors approved a special dividend of $1.80 per share to holders of its Class A Common Stock.
  • The dividend will be payable on July 19, 2021, to holders of Class A Common Stock of record as of the close of business on June 28, 2021.
  • “Since going public, we have experienced growth and strong cash flows, while at the same time expanding our portfolio and executing on our acquisition strategy,” said Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer.
  • The company holds $87.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: ONEW shares closed at $41.86 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends Small Cap

