Sonoco Expands Paper Containers Recycle And Recovery In US
- Packaging solutions provider Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) said it is expanding the recovery and recycling of scrap materials from its EnviroCan paper containers in the U.S.
- The recycled items will be used as raw material at three of its uncoated recycled paperboard mills to produce new paperboard.
- Sonoco expects to divert from landfills approximately 3,300 tons of scrap materials annually from four of its U.S. paper container operations in West Chicago, Illinois., Greenville, Wisconsin., Jackson, Tennessee., and Norwalk, California.
- These will be used as raw material to produce 100 percent recycled paperboard, with up to 85 percent post-consumer fiber.
- “We are taking the lead to further demonstrate our ability to recycle our paper containers with metal ends not only through the steel stream, as they are largely done today, but also through the paper stream,” said Elizabeth Rhue, Vice President of Sustainability.
- Price action: SON shares closed lower by 0.9% at $66.73 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.