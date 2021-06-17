Calavo Finance Chief Steps Down, Interim CFO Appointed
- Consumer goods and farm products company Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ: CVGW) has announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Kevin Manion, effective July 16, 2021.
- Manion will continue to work with the company through his employment term and thereafter as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition.
- Calavo has engaged an executive search firm to identify candidates for the post of CFO.
- “He played an integral role in developing and implementing our operational and financial strategy. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” said James E. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer.
- Farha Aslam, a financial expert, serving on Calavo’s Board of Directors, will assume the CFO role on an interim basis.
- Aslam is Founder and Managing Partner at Crescent House Capital, an investment and strategic advisory firm, and currently serves on Calavo’s audit, compensation, and sustainability committees of the Board.
- Price action: CVGW shares closed lower by 1.61% at $64.67 on Wednesday.
