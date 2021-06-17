 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Calavo Finance Chief Steps Down, Interim CFO Appointed

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 8:54am   Comments
Share:
Calavo Finance Chief Steps Down, Interim CFO Appointed
  • Consumer goods and farm products company Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ: CVGW) has announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Kevin Manion, effective July 16, 2021.
  • Manion will continue to work with the company through his employment term and thereafter as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition.
  • Calavo has engaged an executive search firm to identify candidates for the post of CFO.
  • “He played an integral role in developing and implementing our operational and financial strategy. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” said James E. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Farha Aslam, a financial expert, serving on Calavo’s Board of Directors, will assume the CFO role on an interim basis.
  • Aslam is Founder and Managing Partner at Crescent House Capital, an investment and strategic advisory firm, and currently serves on Calavo’s audit, compensation, and sustainability committees of the Board.
  • Price action: CVGW shares closed lower by 1.61% at $64.67 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVGW)

62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
A Look Into Calavo Growers Debt
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat; Crude Oil Gains
5 Stocks To Watch For June 9, 2021
Calavo Growers: Q2 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com