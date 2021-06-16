AppHarvest Signs Credit Facility Agreement With Rabobank
- Agriculture technology company AppHarvest Inc (NASDAQ: APPH) has signed a credit facility agreement with Rabo AgriFinance, a subsidiary of Rabobank, a Dutch financial services company.
- Rabobank will provide $75 million to expand AppHarvest’s network of high-tech controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities in Central Appalachia.
- AppHarvest has entered into a 60% loan-to-value mortgage under the credit facility at an anticipated fixed rate of between 4 to 5% for ten years.
- The first farm is expected to be capable of producing more than 40 million pounds of tomatoes annually.
- AppHarvest plans to develop a network of 12 high-tech farms by the end of 2025.
- “The market is showing significant interest in the AppHarvest business model that’s driven by environment, governance, and sustainability (ESG) principles to build a climate-resilient food system with more predictable yield and quality,” said Jonathan Webb, Chief Executive Officer.
- AppHarvest serves grocery store chains and foodservice outlets such as Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) and Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN).
- Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer initiated coverage on AppHarvest with an Overweight rating and a price target of $25.
- Price action: APPH shares are trading higher by 1.54% at $15.79 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for APPH
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2021
|Barclays
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
