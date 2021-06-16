 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AppHarvest Signs Credit Facility Agreement With Rabobank

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 3:50pm   Comments
Share:
  • Agriculture technology company AppHarvest Inc (NASDAQ: APPHhas signed a credit facility agreement with Rabo AgriFinance, a subsidiary of Rabobank, a Dutch financial services company. 
  • Rabobank will provide $75 million to expand AppHarvest’s network of high-tech controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities in Central Appalachia.
  • AppHarvest has entered into a 60% loan-to-value mortgage under the credit facility at an anticipated fixed rate of between 4 to 5% for ten years.
  • The first farm is expected to be capable of producing more than 40 million pounds of tomatoes annually.
  • AppHarvest plans to develop a network of 12 high-tech farms by the end of 2025.
  • “The market is showing significant interest in the AppHarvest business model that’s driven by environment, governance, and sustainability (ESG) principles to build a climate-resilient food system with more predictable yield and quality,” said Jonathan Webb, Chief Executive Officer.
  • AppHarvest serves grocery store chains and foodservice outlets such as Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) and Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN).
  • Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer initiated coverage on AppHarvest with an Overweight rating and a price target of $25.
  • Price action: APPH shares are trading higher by 1.54% at $15.79 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for APPH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for APPH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APPH)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 16, 2021
EXCLUSIVE: New DeSPAC ETFs Keep It Fresh With Monthly Rebalancing, Short Selling Of SPACs
Why AppHarvest's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Financing Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALTJMP SecuritiesMaintains53.0
NGACColliers SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On15.0
SAGEWilliam BlairDowngrades62.0
TALMorgan StanleyDowngrades21.5
XJP MorganAssumes41.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com