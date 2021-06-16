CarParts.com Announces Grand Prairie, Texas Distribution Center Expansion
- CarParts.com Inc's (NASDAQ: PRTS) Grand Prairie, TX distribution center is nearly doubling in size, reaching a length of 366,000 square feet.
- The expanded warehouse footprint will increase CarParts.com's distribution center network to over 1 million square feet. It will allow the company to add 125 full-time positions to its Grand Prairie location when fully operational in Q1 2022.
- The company will also open a call service center at the location, offering a convenient pick-up option for both online and commercial customers in the area.
- This expansion will increase inventory for brand partners and create more space for CarParts.com's premium brands like TrueDrive, DriveWire, DriveMotive, JC Whitney, and the SureStop brake product line.
- The company held cash and equivalents of $45.9 million as of April 3, 2021.
- Price action: PRTS shares traded higher by 1.78% at $17.70 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
