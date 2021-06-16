Genasys Bags Third US Army LRAD® 450XL Order In FY21
- Genasys Inc (NASDAQ: GNSS) announced a follow-on $9.7 million order from the U.S. Army.
- It marked the third LRAD® 450XL order in FY21 under the Army's Acoustic Hailing Device (AHD) program of record.
- The LRAD 450XL offered critical long-range communication and scalable escalation of force abilities that raised the decision time and distance for military personnel to differentiate between security threats and non-combatants, CEO Richard S. Danforth said.
- The Army ordered a $9 million 360XT Mobile Mass Notification Systems (MMNS) order earlier in June.
- The Army ordered $5.1 million LRAD® 450XL in Dec. 2020.
- Price action: GNSS shares traded higher by 4.3% at $5.70 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.