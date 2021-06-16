ComScore, Viant Collaborate For Cookie-Free Predictive Audiences Access
- ComScore Inc (NASDAQ: SCOR) collaborated with advertising software company Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ: DSP) to integrate ComScore's entire contextual Activation suite into Viant's advertising software, Adelphic.
- The arrangement enables Viant's advertisers to leverage ComScore's cookie-free targeting solutions, including brand protection, contextual relevance, keyword targeting, innovation, Predictive Audiences, to transform audience targets into privacy-friendly contextual signals.
- Viant's customers will have access to ComScore's entire contextual Activation suite, which harnesses the power of Predictive Audiences.
- The Predictive Audiences help brands to reach granular audiences aligned to their campaign goals based on TV viewership, OTT consumption, and consumer behaviors in a cookie-free environment.
- Price action: SCOR shares traded lower by 1.61% at $4.29, and DSP shares are trading lower by 0.07% at $28.67 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.