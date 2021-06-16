Arko Set To Join Russell 2000 Index
- Convenience stores operator, Arko Corp (NASDAQ: ARKO), is set to join the broad-market Russell 2000 Index after the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.
- The inclusion will be effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 4.
- Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization.
- “We are committed to aggressive growth through the acquisition of strong regional community brands and this recognition is a testament to our success,” said Arie Kotler, Chief Executive Officer.
- Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider which determines membership by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.
- Price action: ARKO shares closed lower by 2.1% at $10.05 on Tuesday.
