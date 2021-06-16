Dada Nexus Partners With 30 Supermarket Chains
- China-based retail platform Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ: DADA) announced its on-demand retail platform, JDDJ (JD Daojia), has signed partnerships with 30 leading supermarket chains.
- The supermarket chains include MeetAll in Shanxi, Xiangjiang General Store in Hunan, Baijia Supermarket in Gansu, Youhao Supermarket in Xinjiang, and Aijia Supermarket.
- The latest agreement strengthens Dada’s leading position as China’s largest local on-demand retail platform in the supermarket segment.
- Wuika Times, Haojiaxiang, and Aijia Supermarket have also signed contracts with Dada Group to adopt Haibo System, the SaaS system independently developed by Dada.
- Through JDDJ, customers can place orders through mobile phones and receive the same within one hour.
- Price action: DADA shares closed lower by 6.5% at $29.8 on Tuesday.
