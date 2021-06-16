 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dada Nexus Partners With 30 Supermarket Chains

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 7:33am   Comments
Share:
  • China-based retail platform Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ: DADAannounced its on-demand retail platform, JDDJ (JD Daojia), has signed partnerships with 30 leading supermarket chains.
  • The supermarket chains include MeetAll in Shanxi, Xiangjiang General Store in Hunan, Baijia Supermarket in Gansu, Youhao Supermarket in Xinjiang, and Aijia Supermarket.
  • The latest agreement strengthens Dada’s leading position as China’s largest local on-demand retail platform in the supermarket segment.
  • Wuika Times, Haojiaxiang, and Aijia Supermarket have also signed contracts with Dada Group to adopt Haibo System, the SaaS system independently developed by Dada.
  • Through JDDJ, customers can place orders through mobile phones and receive the same within one hour.
  • Price action: DADA shares closed lower by 6.5% at $29.8 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DADA)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For June 7, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com