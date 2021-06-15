 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Starbucks Names Company Veteran John Culver As COO, Replacing Roz Brewer

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 10:47pm   Comments
Share:
Starbucks Names Company Veteran John Culver As COO, Replacing Roz Brewer

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) on Tuesday named company veteran John Culver as its new chief operating officer replacing Roz Brewer, who left the company in January to become CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA).

What Happened: Culver, who has been with the coffee chain since 2002, also takes up the charge as North American Group President, the company said in a statement. Prior to this, he was leading Starbucks International for the last 15 years.

The Seattle-based coffee chain also promoted Michael Conway as group president of international and channel development. Michelle Burns, a 26-year veteran at the company, has been promoted to executive vice president role for global coffee, tea and cocoa.

The promotions go into effect June 28.

See Also: Starbucks Is Seeing More Demand For Oat Milk Than It Can Meet

Why It Matters: The company has been finding it tough to draw customers for over a year due to the global pandemic which has kept consumers indoors, forcing Starbucks to innovate. In April, Starbucks reported an 11% rise in second-quarter revenue and raised its 2021 revenue forecast to between $28.5 billion and $29.3 billion. It expects adjusted earnings per share between $2.90 and $3. 

Price Action: Starbucks shares closed 0.50% lower at $111.89 on Tuesday.

Read Next: Starbucks Falls On Global Growth Concerns But Here's Why This Analyst Continues To See It As Best Reopening Play

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX)

Shiba Inu Outperforms Dogecoin As Meme Coins See Rekindled Social Media Interest
Starbucks Is Back!
If You Invested $1,000 In Starbucks Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Get 'Bumped' Up in the Stock Market
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Coffee Chain John Culver retail Roz BrewerNews Management Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com