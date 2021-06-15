 Skip to main content

Blink Charging Installs EV Charging Stations In New Jersey

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 2:20pm   Comments
  • Electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) announced the deployment of ten IQ 200 Level 2 EV charging stations.
  • The charging stations are installed at three AtlantiCare Integrated Healthcare System locations, the largest healthcare organization in Southern New Jersey.
  • "We are excited to continue the growth of our network across New Jersey. AtlantiCare's vision of building healthy communities is one we share at Blink, making a healthier and cleaner environment for New Jersey families," said Mike Battaglia, senior Vice President of Sales, Blink.
  • These deployments bring Blink's total deployments in the Garden State to 81 EV charging stations across 26 locations, with an additional six locations pending installation.
  • Blink's IQ 200 units are among the fastest level 2 AC charging stations available on the market, with a maximum output of 80 amps.
  • Price action: BLNK shares are trading lower by 3.27% at $39.71 on the last check Tuesday.

