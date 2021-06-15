Liveramp Partners With Carrefour
- Data connectivity platform Liveramp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) announced an expanded global partnership with Carrefour SA (OTC: CRERF).
- The deal will enable robust data collaboration, analytics, and innovation capabilities through LiveRamp’s Safe Haven.
- Safe Haven, built on a foundation of data governance, enables businesses to collaborate in a secure and privacy-centric environment.
- Through the agreement, Safe Haven will be made available in Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Argentina, Brazil, and Taiwan and will be part of Carrefour’s new business unit, Carrefour Links.
- Safe Haven will provide Carrefour with insights into campaign performance, category management, and shopper analytics.
- Price action: RAMP shares are trading higher by 2.66% at $43.42 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.