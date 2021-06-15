 Skip to main content

Liveramp Partners With Carrefour

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 12:45pm   Comments
  • Data connectivity platform Liveramp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMPannounced an expanded global partnership with Carrefour SA (OTC: CRERF).
  • The deal will enable robust data collaboration, analytics, and innovation capabilities through LiveRamp’s Safe Haven.
  • Safe Haven, built on a foundation of data governance, enables businesses to collaborate in a secure and privacy-centric environment.
  • Through the agreement, Safe Haven will be made available in Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Argentina, Brazil, and Taiwan and will be part of Carrefour’s new business unit, Carrefour Links.
  • Safe Haven will provide Carrefour with insights into campaign performance, category management, and shopper analytics.
  • Price action: RAMP shares are trading higher by 2.66% at $43.42 on the last check Tuesday.

