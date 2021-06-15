 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Splash Beverage Group Signs Distribution Deal With Bernie Little For SALT Tequila

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 9:04am   Comments
Share:
  • Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEVsigned a distribution agreement with Bernie Little Distributors, a Florida-based beer distribution company.
  • Bernie will distribute Splash’s SALT tequila with a focus on the counties of Highland, Hardee, Polk, and Okeechobee, totaling a population of nearly one million.
  • SALT Tequila, a naturally flavored 100% Blanco agave tequila with a clean and sweet taste, is grown, distilled, and bottled in the Jalisco, Mexico region.
  • Splash’s SALT joins Budweiser, Bud Light, Corona, Sam Adams, Cutwater, and Truly sold and distributed by Bernie Little.
  • “We’re excited to see SALT tequila sold into central Florida, a high-growth region, by Bernie Little, a top Anheuser Busch distributor with which we’ve developed a strong relationship based on our acquired Copa di Vino brand,” said Robert Nistico, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Price action: SBEV shares are trading higher by 1.21% at $3.4 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBEV)

64 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com