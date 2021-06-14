 Skip to main content

Samsung, Keysight Collaborate For 5G Data Call Under 3GPP Release 16
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 2:56pm   Comments
  • Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLFwill employ Keysight Technologies Inc’s (NYSE: KEYS) 5G test platforms to establish a 5G data call based on 3GPP Release 16 (Rel-16) specifications.
  • Rel-16 offered multiple enhancements to 5G NR deployments for better spectrum use, lower network latencies, and higher connection reliability critical to machine-to-machine (M2M) communications in industrial automation, autonomous vehicles, and greater operational efficiencies for service providers.
  • Keysight and Samsung have achieved several joint milestones over a decade-long partnership, including validating dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology in 5G modems.
  • Price action: KEYS shares traded higher by 0.26% at $148.22 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: 5G BriefsNews Tech Media

