Samsung, Keysight Collaborate For 5G Data Call Under 3GPP Release 16
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) will employ Keysight Technologies Inc’s (NYSE: KEYS) 5G test platforms to establish a 5G data call based on 3GPP Release 16 (Rel-16) specifications.
- Rel-16 offered multiple enhancements to 5G NR deployments for better spectrum use, lower network latencies, and higher connection reliability critical to machine-to-machine (M2M) communications in industrial automation, autonomous vehicles, and greater operational efficiencies for service providers.
- Keysight and Samsung have achieved several joint milestones over a decade-long partnership, including validating dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology in 5G modems.
- Price action: KEYS shares traded higher by 0.26% at $148.22 on the last check Monday.
