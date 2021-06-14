Alico Hikes Quarterly Dividend By 178%
- Alico Inc (NASDAQ: ALCO) announced a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per common share for the third quarter FY21. It represents a 178% increase from the previous dividend of $0.18.
- The increased annual common dividend yield would exceed 6%, based on Friday’s closing stock price of $31.83.
- “We are also pleased with the continued buyer interest in our Ranch land, which has allowed us to close sales transactions at premium prices,” said John Kiernan, Chief Executive Officer.
- The company holds $10.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.
- Price action: ALCO shares are trading higher by 6.77% at $33.99 on last check Monday.
