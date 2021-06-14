 Skip to main content

Alico Hikes Quarterly Dividend By 178%

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 10:36am   Comments
  • Alico Inc (NASDAQ: ALCO) announced a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per common share for the third quarter FY21. It represents a 178% increase from the previous dividend of $0.18.
  • The increased annual common dividend yield would exceed 6%, based on Friday’s closing stock price of $31.83.
  • “We are also pleased with the continued buyer interest in our Ranch land, which has allowed us to close sales transactions at premium prices,” said John Kiernan, Chief Executive Officer.
  • The company holds $10.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Price action: ALCO shares are trading higher by 6.77% at $33.99 on last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends

