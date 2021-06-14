Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) - P/E: 9.76 Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) - P/E: 8.3 Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) - P/E: 7.94 Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) - P/E: 7.14 Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) - P/E: 8.02

This quarter, ViacomCBS experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.04 in Q4 and is now 1.52. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.35%, which has increased by 0.59% from last quarter's yield of 1.76%.

Turkcell Iletisim's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.07, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.06. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.2%, which has decreased by 0.21% from 2.41% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Nexstar Media Group reported earnings per share at 4.42, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 7.97. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.86%, which has decreased by 0.7% from 2.56% last quarter.

Most recently, Scienjoy Holding reported earnings per share at 0.35, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.27. Scienjoy Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Boston Omaha reported earnings per share at 3.09, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.73. Boston Omaha does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.