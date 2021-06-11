 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 9:58am   Comments
Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

  1. Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) - P/E: 7.83
  2. Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) - P/E: 5.72
  3. Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) - P/E: 7.37
  4. Golden Star Resources (AMEX:GSS) - P/E: 9.27
  5. B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) - P/E: 8.18

Boise Cascade has reported Q1 earnings per share at 3.76, which has increased by 113.64% compared to Q4, which was 1.76. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.58%, which has decreased by 0.22% from 0.8% last quarter.

Most recently, Turquoise Hill Resources reported earnings per share at 1.18, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.79. Turquoise Hill Resources does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Kinross Gold has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.15, which has decreased by 44.44% compared to Q4, which was 0.27. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.55%, which has decreased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.63%.

Golden Star Resources has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.04, which has decreased by 63.64% compared to Q4, which was 0.11. Golden Star Resources does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

B2Gold has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.09, which has decreased by 35.71% compared to Q4, which was 0.14. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.21%, which has increased by 0.05% from 3.16% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

