Taoping Inks Agreement To Boost East China Presence
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 10:38am   Comments
Taoping Inc (NASDAQ: TAOP)
  • Taoping Inc (NASDAQ: TAOPagreed with Zhenjiang Economic and Technological Development Zone (ZETDZ) for TAOP's East China expansion project.
  • TAOP will set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in ZETDZ with planned registered capital of $30 million under the arrangement.
  • ZETDZ will provide support in project construction, coordination, operation and fully assist in the process and development of TAOP's East China Expansion Project.
  • The strong presence in East China will fast-track TAOP's cloud application and digital business development in the East China market and adopt the TAOP intelligent cloud ecosystem.
  • Price action: TAOP shares traded lower by 0.40% at $4.96 in the market session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media

