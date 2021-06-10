Mr. Monopoly Is Framed, Literally: Limited Art Edition Celebrates Board Game Icon

For those who have grown bored with NFT art auctions and would like to get back into collecting canvas-based works, Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) has teamed with artist Romero Britto on a limited edition series of four artworks inspired by the beloved Monopoly board game.

Landing On Park Place: Britto, who runs an art gallery in Miami Beach, has focused his brightly-hued pop art-style imagination in a celebration of Mr. Monopoly, the top-hatted and extravagantly mustached plutocrat who has been the Monopoly mascot since 1936, one year after Parker Brothers first released the game.

The works will be available from Britto’s gallery and through his ShopBritto.com website, which enables Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) payments via Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN).

Related Link: How Midori And Classical Music Find New Diverse, Younger Audiences

Do Not Pass Go: However, not everyone might be thrilled to have Mr. Monopoly hanging on their wall.

According to research recently published by the Study Finds website, board games have a weird way of generating ill-will. In a survey of 2,000 adults, 20% said game nights with friends or family members were disrupted by aggressively competitive behavior, including someone quitting because they’re losing (46%), someone accusing another player of cheating (44%), and two or more players getting into an argument (44%).

Furthermore, 11% of respondents said they’ve witnessed a physical fight break out among board game players – but whether they were able to later use the “Get Out of Jail” card if the fight required police intervention is unclear.

(Photo courtesy of Britto Central)