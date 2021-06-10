5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) - P/E: 9.46 Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) - P/E: 7.47 PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) - P/E: 8.21 Camber Energy (AMEX:CEI) - P/E: 0.04 Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) - P/E: 6.97

This quarter, BP Midstream Partners experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.37 in Q4 and is now 0.39. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.85%, which has increased by 0.07% from last quarter's yield of 10.78%.

Sunoco saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.88 in Q4 to 1.6 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.18%, which has decreased by 0.71% from 10.89% last quarter.

PetroChina Co's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.02, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.01. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.68%, which has decreased by 1.09% from last quarter's yield of 7.77%.

Camber Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.19, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.44. Camber Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Petrobras Brasileiro saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.7 in Q4 to 0.01 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 13.66%, which has increased by 9.56% from 4.1% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.