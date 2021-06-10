Science Applications International Nabs $126M 5-Year US Army Task Order
- Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) bagged a $126 million five-year single-award task order from the Department of Defense to provide research and development for modeling and simulation enhancements for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) in Warren, Michigan.
- SAIC will provide research and development in a broad range of modeling, simulation, and software-intensive areas, including ground combat systems modeling and simulations, software-in-the-loop systems integration laboratories, and lab-based performance assessments of life cycle systems architectures, under the arrangement.
- Price action: SAIC shares closed lower by 0.15% at $92.17 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Department of DefenseNews Contracts Tech Media