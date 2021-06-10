 Skip to main content

Digihost Partners With Bit Digital To Drive Hash Rates By 400 PH
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 10:14am   Comments
Digihost Partners With Bit Digital To Drive Hash Rates By 400 PH
  • Digihost Technology Inc (OTC: HSSHFinked an agreement to provide certain premises to Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) to operate and store a 20 MW Bitcoin mining system to be delivered by Bit Digital. Digihost Technology will also provide services to maintain the premises for a term of two years.
  • The collaboration is estimated to accelerate the hash rate to 400 PH between the companies.
  • Digihost will provide power for the mining system and management services operation to maintain 95% uptime on the system for an undisclosed sum. 
  • Digihost and BTBT will participate in an undisclosed profit-sharing arrangement based on a fixed distribution formula after deducting the amount due to the aforementioned mining system. The mining system is estimated to be delivered and installed during the Q4 of 2021.
  • Price action: BTBT shares traded higher by 4.75% at $8.82 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

