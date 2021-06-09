CynergisTek Unit Redspin Nails DoD's Cybersecurity Certification
- CynergisTek Inc’s (NYSE: CTEK) division, Redspin, has successfully cleared the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 3 certification as a Candidate CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO).
- The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is aiming to reduce the estimated $600 billion in annual cybercrime losses through third-party cybersecurity assessment of contractors with access to federal contract information (FCI) and controlled unclassified information (CUI).
- President Joe Biden has prioritized cybersecurity funding following Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Exchange email software, SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) software, and Colonial Pipeline ransomware attacks.
- Price action: CTEK shares traded higher by 30.6% at $2.43 on the last check Wednesday.
