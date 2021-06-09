 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Etsy Raises $1B Via Debt In Private Institutional Offering
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 8:53am   Comments
Share:
Etsy Raises $1B Via Debt In Private Institutional Offering
  • Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) priced $1 billion 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2028 to raise $986.7 million in a private institutional offering.
  • The initial conversion price of $246.80 per share represents a 45% premium to the June 8 closing price of $170.21. 
  • The notes will be redeemable after June 20, 2025, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Etsy’s stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period.
  • Etsy has entered into capped call transactions with certain financial institutions to offset the potential stock dilution from any note conversion. The capped call transactions’ initial cap price is $340.42, representing a 100% premium to the June 8 closing price.
  • The company will utilize a portion of the proceeds to pay for the capped call transactions. 
  • Etsy will utilize a portion of the proceeds to repurchase shares worth $180 million. It will use the remainder for general corporate purposes.
  • Etsy’s long-term debt stood at $1.3 billion as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Etsy shares gained 123% last year.
  • Price action: ETSY shares traded higher by 1.05% at $172 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ETSY)

8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2021
Shippo Reaches Unicorn Status With $50M Raise
Etsy to Acquire Global Fashion Marketplace Depop For $1.6B
The Latest Picks And Pans From Barron's: AT&T, Bitcoin, Cisco Systems, Kohl's And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com