 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

OraSure's COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests Gets FDA Emergency Approval for OTC, Professional, Prescription Use

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 10:38am   Comments
Share:
OraSure's COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests Gets FDA Emergency Approval for OTC, Professional, Prescription Use
  • OraSure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OSURhas received FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, InteliSwab.
  • These tests detect active COVID-19 infection; the agency has given the emergency nod for Over-the-Counter use.
  • FDA has also authorized the InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test Pro for professional use in point of care (POC) and InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test Rx for Prescription Home Use.
  • InteliSwab incorporates a built-in swab that is fully integrated into the test stick, simplifying the entire testing process.
  • The use of the integrated swab also helps ensure supply continuity, as InteliSwab does not require sourcing scarce nasal swabs.
  • The testing result is available on the test stick in 30 minutes.
  • The Company will be ramping up the production capacity to 70 million units annually from the current 55 million in Q3 of 2021.
  • Price Action: OSUR shares are up 4.6% at $9.72 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OSUR)

OraSure Resubmits EUA Applications for ELISA COVID-19 Antibody Test
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Split Verdict For Chemocentryx, NKarta-CRISPR In Cell Therapy Collaboration, Orphazyme's Clinical Trial Setback, 2 IPOs
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Keytruda Snags Another FDA Approval, Moderna Slips On Revenue Miss, Chemocentryx Adcom
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Athenex, NeoGenomics And Amryt In M&A Mix, European Nod For Roche's Cancer Immunotherapy, Earnings Deluge Continues
Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com