Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021
What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

  1. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) - P/E: 9.76
  2. Retractable Technologies (AMEX:RVP) - P/E: 7.66
  3. Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) - P/E: 9.45
  4. Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) - P/E: 9.31
  5. AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) - P/E: 2.62

This quarter, Quest Diagnostics experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 4.48 in Q4 and is now 3.76. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.9%, which has decreased by 0.05% from 1.95% last quarter.

Most recently, Retractable Technologies reported earnings per share at 0.52, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.35. Retractable Technologies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Meridian Bioscience's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.56, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.65. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.98%, which has increased by 0.04% from 2.94% last quarter.

Endo International's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.73, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.75. Endo International does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, AIkido Pharma reported earnings per share at -0.07, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at -0.01. AIkido Pharma does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

