Model Y Parts Show Tesla Might Be Ramping Up Gigafactory Texas Quickly

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
Model Y Parts Show Tesla Might Be Ramping Up Gigafactory Texas Quickly

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is on its way to vehicle production in its new Gigafactory Texas. The factory, which started construction in July 2020, will produce the Tesla Model Y, Cybertruck, and possibly other brands in the future. CEO Elon Musk expects Model Y production to begin by the end of this year, using Tesla's new 4860 battery cells.

Tesla already seems to be ramping up production of certain vehicle parts in the unfinished factory.

In a tweet covered by Teslarati, Joe Tegtmeyer shows hundreds of Model Y castings laying outside. This shows Tesla's Gigapress casting machine is already up and functioning in the factory. This part is a newer development from Tesla, allowing the company to reduce a vehicle's complexity and cost while improving safety.

With these front castings being produced, it seems Tesla may be closer than previously stated about Model Y production in Texas.

In its Fremont, California, factory, where the Model Y is currently produced, only the rear castings are made. The Fremont factory currently uses an older manufacturing process that involves a number of parts instead of a single front casting. It is also possible these front castings will be sent to Fremont for Model Y production while the Texas factory is completed.

(Photo courtesy of Tesla.)

