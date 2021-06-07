 Skip to main content

Sirius XM Radio Seeks to Raise $1.5B Via Senior Notes for Debt Refinancing
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 11:21am   Comments
  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ: SIRI) subsidiary, Sirius XM Radio Inc, plans to offer $1.5 billion of Senior Notes due 2028 in an institutional offering.
  • The offering proceeds will be utilized to repay its 3.875% Senior Notes due 2022 and to repay, in part, its senior secured credit facility.
  • Sirius’s long-term debt stood at $8.9 billion as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: SIRI shares traded higher by 1.62% at $6.58 in the market session on the last check Monday.

