 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BK Technologies Raises $11.1M Via Secondary Equity Sale at 9% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 7:25am   Comments
Share:
BK Technologies Raises $11.1M Via Secondary Equity Sale at 9% Discount
  • Communications equipment company BK Technologies Corp (NYSE: BKTIpriced 3.7 million shares at $3 per share to raise $11.1 million gross proceeds in a secondary public offering.
  • The offer price signifies a 9.1% discount to the June 4 closing price of $3.3.
  • The underwriters have 45 days to purchase additional shares up to 0.55 million.
  • The offering proceeds will be primarily utilized for general corporate purposes, strategic investments, and potential acquisitions in complementary businesses.
  • BK held $6.4 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: BKTI shares are down 6.06% at $3.10 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BKTI)

64 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Gains 200 Points; DocuSign Shares Jump Following Strong Q1 Results
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises Over 1%; Harpoon Therapeutics Shares Plummet
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com