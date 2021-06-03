 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 9:49am   Comments
What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) - P/E: 7.26
  2. Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) - P/E: 8.61
  3. Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) - P/E: 6.73
  4. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) - P/E: 3.2
  5. China Petroleum (NYSE:SNP) - P/E: 6.07

Sunoco has reported Q1 earnings per share at 1.6, which has increased by 81.82% compared to Q4, which was 0.88. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.18%, which has decreased by 0.71% from last quarter's yield of 10.89%.

Most recently, Hoegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share at 0.61, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.46. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 11.1%, which has increased by 0.3% from 10.8% last quarter.

This quarter, Petrobras Brasileiro experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.7 in Q4 and is now 0.01. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 13.66%, which has increased by 9.56% from 4.1% last quarter.

Oasis Petroleum saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.22 in Q4 to 4.34 now. Oasis Petroleum does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

China Petroleum's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.02, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.01. Its most recent dividend yield is at 6.65%, which has increased by 1.99% from 4.66% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

