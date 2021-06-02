 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vuzix Smart Glasses Wins EMC Safety Standard Certification
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 2:02pm   Comments
Share:
Vuzix Smart Glasses Wins EMC Safety Standard Certification
  • Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and product supplier, Vuzix Corporation’s (NASDAQ: VUZI) M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses received IEC medical electrical equipment safety standard certification.
  • Vuzix Smart Glasses assumed immense importance since the pandemic in healthcare to support medical device manufacturers and their operating room technicians, doctors in the operating room for training and mentoring during surgery, and medical professionals to provide support and care for patients, such as virtual rounds and wound diagnosis.
  • The certification was an important step in helping customers address safety and compliance requirements and help accelerate its healthcare business, CEO Paul Travers said.
  • Price action: VUZI shares traded higher by 2.29% at $19.25 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VUZI)

Cathie Wood Buys Another $1.6M In Netflix And Trims Stake In Chipmaker NXP By $14.8M
Cathie Wood Buys $13.5M In Smart Glasses Supplier Vuzix On Dip
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Harley-Davidson And Vuzix
EXCLUSIVE: Vuzix CEO Talks Product Advantages, Next-Gen Smart Glasses
45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com