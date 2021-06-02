Vuzix Smart Glasses Wins EMC Safety Standard Certification
- Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and product supplier, Vuzix Corporation’s (NASDAQ: VUZI) M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses received IEC medical electrical equipment safety standard certification.
- Vuzix Smart Glasses assumed immense importance since the pandemic in healthcare to support medical device manufacturers and their operating room technicians, doctors in the operating room for training and mentoring during surgery, and medical professionals to provide support and care for patients, such as virtual rounds and wound diagnosis.
- The certification was an important step in helping customers address safety and compliance requirements and help accelerate its healthcare business, CEO Paul Travers said.
- Price action: VUZI shares traded higher by 2.29% at $19.25 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.