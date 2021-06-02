Keysight Introduces Safe Autonomous Driving Emulating Solution for Lab Trials
- Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) announced the new Keysight C-V2X Autonomous Drive Emulation (ADE) solution to facilitate functional, protocol, and radio frequency (RF) measurements on 3GPP Release14 C-V2X devices from the Keysight UXM 5G Wireless Test platform.
- Keysight's C-V2X ADE solution with the UXM 5G Wireless Test platform offers an environment emulator for in-lab testing versus realistic roadway scenarios, from the routine to the rarest ones.
- Keysight's C-V2X ADE solution will allow automotive engineering teams to match and validate complex closed-loop drive scenarios in a lab environment under controlled and repeatable test conditions to maximize passengers and road user safety, Keysight VP Thomas Goetzl said.
- Price action: KEYS shares traded higher by 0.50% at $142.68 on the last check Wednesday.
