Keysight Introduces Safe Autonomous Driving Emulating Solution for Lab Trials
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 12:29pm   Comments
Keysight Introduces Safe Autonomous Driving Emulating Solution for Lab Trials
  • Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYSannounced the new Keysight C-V2X Autonomous Drive Emulation (ADE) solution to facilitate functional, protocol, and radio frequency (RF) measurements on 3GPP Release14 C-V2X devices from the Keysight UXM 5G Wireless Test platform.
  • Keysight's C-V2X ADE solution with the UXM 5G Wireless Test platform offers an environment emulator for in-lab testing versus realistic roadway scenarios, from the routine to the rarest ones.
  • Keysight's C-V2X ADE solution will allow automotive engineering teams to match and validate complex closed-loop drive scenarios in a lab environment under controlled and repeatable test conditions to maximize passengers and road user safety, Keysight VP Thomas Goetzl said.
  • Price action: KEYS shares traded higher by 0.50% at $142.68 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

