AI Solutions Provider EdgeCortix Deploys Cadence Tools for Chip Designing
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 12:27pm   Comments
AI Solutions Provider EdgeCortix Deploys Cadence Tools for Chip Designing
  • Artificial intelligence (AI) driven software and hardware acceleration solutions provider EdgeCortix Inc has deployed multiple Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) verification and digital tools to fast-track the design and verification of its edge AI chips.
  • The Cadence Verification IP (VIP) for the Arm AMBA 3/4 AXI standard and faster simulation performance with Cadence Xcelium Logic Simulation helped EdgeCortix reduce its verification environment's development to less than a month and detect protocol bugs leading to lower testbench debug time quickly
  • The Cadence Genus Synthesis Solution and Joules RTL Power Solution led to a twofold reduction in power analysis time with better power, performance, and area (PPA).
  • EdgeCortix improved overall verification throughput and accomplished its verification schedule with the Xcelium simulator. The Xcelium simulator's debug ability helped EdgeCortix to debug assertions and transactions quickly.
  • The Genus Synthesis Solution's multithreading abilities allowed EdgeCortix to try more synthesis options for the best gate-level netlist in lesser time.
  • EdgeCortix plans to adopt the Cadence CloudBurst platform for a ready-to-use cloud-based design environment.
  • Price action: CDNS shares traded lower by 0.67% at $124.91 on the last check Wednesday.

