ComScore, Spiketrap Unite to Offer Cookie Less Gaming Solutions
- ComScore Inc (NASDAQ: SCOR) collaborated with conversation analytics platform Spiketrap, to expand Comscore's Predictive Audiences cookie-less targeting solution specifically for gaming audiences.
- The collaboration will target advertisers seeking gaming audience engagement in a privacy-forward, cookie-free manner.
- It will help advertisers reach audiences based on age and gender demographics, TV viewership, OTT consumption, and consumer behaviors like automotive purchase data, location data, B2B in brand-safe, relevant contexts across desktop, mobile, and Connected TV.
- Price action: SCOR shares closed at $4 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech Media