 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ComScore, Spiketrap Unite to Offer Cookie Less Gaming Solutions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 8:44am   Comments
Share:
ComScore, Spiketrap Unite to Offer Cookie Less Gaming Solutions
  • ComScore Inc (NASDAQ: SCORcollaborated with conversation analytics platform Spiketrap, to expand Comscore's Predictive Audiences cookie-less targeting solution specifically for gaming audiences.      
  • The collaboration will target advertisers seeking gaming audience engagement in a privacy-forward, cookie-free manner.
  • It will help advertisers reach audiences based on age and gender demographics, TV viewership, OTT consumption, and consumer behaviors like automotive purchase data, location data, B2B in brand-safe, relevant contexts across desktop, mobile, and Connected TV.
  • Price action: SCOR shares closed at $4 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SCOR)

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com