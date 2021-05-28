 Skip to main content

ComSovereign Raises $10M Via Lind Partners
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 1:39pm   Comments
  • ComSovereign Holding Corp (NASDAQ: COMSinked an agreement to raise $10 million from The Lind Partners managed Lind Global Asset Management IV, LLC.
  • The proceeds will be utilized to further invest in increased production across business units, fulfill additional customer purchase orders, advance the ongoing build-out of its Tucson facility, supporting its drone and in-house radio manufacturing activities, and advancing its strategic acquisition efforts including the Innovation Digital acquisition.
  • The debt involves an $11 million 10% convertible note with a 2-year maturity, a fixed conversion price of $4.50 per share, and warrants to purchase 1.82 million shares at an exercise price of $4.50 per share.
  • ComSovereign will have to make monthly principal and interest payments at 6% p.a. six months after closing.
  • Price action: COMS shares traded higher by 0.43% at $2.31 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Financing Tech Media

