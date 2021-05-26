 Skip to main content

Inspired Entertainment Prices Secondary Equity Offering By Stakeholder Landgame Trust at 2.1% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 8:30am   Comments

  • Inspired Entertainment Inc’s (NASDAQ: INSE) selling shareholder, the Landgame Trust, sold 5.4 million shares at $9.25 per share in a secondary public equity offering
  • The offer price signifies a 2.1% discount to Inspired’s Tuesday closing price of $9.45.
  • Inspired will not receive any proceeds from the shares of common stock.
  • The underwriters have an option to procure additional shares up to 0.81 million.
  • Price action: INSE shares traded higher by 6.35% at $10.05 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

