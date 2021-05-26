Craig Yan Zeng Resigns As LexinFintech CFO Effective June 7
- China’s LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: LX) announced Craig Yan Zeng’s resignation as the CFO effective June 7, 2021, due to personal reasons.
- Zeng will remain as a director and a senior consultant.
- Chief Financing Cooperation Officer Kris Qiao Qian was appointed as the acting CFO, while LexinFintech searches for a permanent CFO.
- Ms. Beryl Haiyan He has joined the management team of the company’s Finance Division, internal controls over financial reporting.
- LexinFintech will report its Q1 FY21 results before the market opens on June 1.
- Price action: LX shares closed higher by 4.71% at $9.34 on Tuesday.
