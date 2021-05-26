 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Craig Yan Zeng Resigns As LexinFintech CFO Effective June 7
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 7:39am   Comments
Share:
Craig Yan Zeng Resigns As LexinFintech CFO Effective June 7
  • China’s LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: LXannounced Craig Yan Zeng’s resignation as the CFO effective June 7, 2021, due to personal reasons.
  • Zeng will remain as a director and a senior consultant.
  • Chief Financing Cooperation Officer Kris Qiao Qian was appointed as the acting CFO, while LexinFintech searches for a permanent CFO.
  • Ms. Beryl Haiyan He has joined the management team of the company’s Finance Division, internal controls over financial reporting.
  • LexinFintech will report its Q1 FY21 results before the market opens on June 1.
  • Price action: LX shares closed higher by 4.71% at $9.34 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LX)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 5, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com