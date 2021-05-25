 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oracle Launches Arm-Based Processor at One Cent per Core Hour on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 2:38pm   Comments
Share:
Oracle Launches Arm-Based Processor at One Cent per Core Hour on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
  • Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCLannounced the availability of its first Arm-based compute offering, OCI Ampere A1 Compute on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
  • Oracle offers Arm-based compute instances at only one cent per core hour. It includes flexible VM sizing from 1 to 80 OCPUs, 1 GB - 64 GB of memory per core, or as a bare-metal service with 160 cores and 1 TB of memory.
  • Customers can now install Arm-optimized applications on containers, bare-metal servers, virtual machines in the Oracle public cloud, or Dedicated Region Cloud Customer.
  • Oracle EVP Clay Magouyrk acknowledged increasing demand for server-side Arm.
  • Price action: ORCL shares traded lower by 0.85% at $78.72 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ORCL)

Israel Announces Over $1B Cloud Deal with Amazon, Google: Reuters
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Marvell, MicroVision, More
Report: ByteDance's TikTok Severs Ties With Alibaba Cloud Services Outside of China: What Companies Will Be Potential Beneficiaries?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 10, 2021
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Phyto, HERBL, Treez, Fyllo, Auxly, AgraFlora, Viridis
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com