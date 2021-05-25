Oracle Launches Arm-Based Processor at One Cent per Core Hour on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
- Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) announced the availability of its first Arm-based compute offering, OCI Ampere A1 Compute on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
- Oracle offers Arm-based compute instances at only one cent per core hour. It includes flexible VM sizing from 1 to 80 OCPUs, 1 GB - 64 GB of memory per core, or as a bare-metal service with 160 cores and 1 TB of memory.
- Customers can now install Arm-optimized applications on containers, bare-metal servers, virtual machines in the Oracle public cloud, or Dedicated Region Cloud Customer.
- Oracle EVP Clay Magouyrk acknowledged increasing demand for server-side Arm.
- Price action: ORCL shares traded lower by 0.85% at $78.72 on the last check Tuesday.
