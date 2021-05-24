7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received FDA Fast Track designation for apitegromab for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy.
- Hydrofarm (NASDAQ: HYFM) shares are trading higher after the company announced it entered into an agreement to acquire House & Garden for $125 million.
- Ault Global (AMEX:DPW) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 sales of $13.24 million, up from $5.61 million year over year.
Losers
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 EPS of $(0.72) versus $(0.16) in the same quarter last year, and also said expected endurance production in 2021 will be "limited and would at best be 50% of our prior expectations."
- Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering. No size was disclosed.
- Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) shares are trading lower after the company filed for an offering of up to 10 million shares of common stock by selling shareholders.
- SOC Telemed (NASDAQ: TLMD) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of 8 million shares of Class A common stock.
